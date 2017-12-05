Death Notices, Dec. 6 edition: Peggy Lou Briggs, Kenneth Kaske, Patricia Garner, Rebecca Sexton, Mary Rodkey and John Dame Jr.

Peggy Lou Briggs
Peggy Lou Briggs, 83, passed away in Hood River, Ore., on Nov. 16, 2017. She was born on July 27, 1934, in Joliet, Ill., to Essie Onie (Brawner) and John Rice Powell. Peggy Lou was interred with her husband, Mark Jamison Briggs, at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif. Gardner Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Kenneth Kaske
Kenneth Kaske passed away on Dec. 2, 2017, in Hood River, Ore. Kenneth was born Jan. 15, 1965, and was 51 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Patricia Garner
Patricia Ann Garner, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Dec. 1, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Rebecca Sexton
Rebecca Ann Sexton, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Nov. 30, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Mary Rodkey
Mary Rodkey, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Nov. 30, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
John Dame Jr.
John William Dame Jr., age 44, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away at home Dec. 2, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
