Entertainment Update for Dec. 6

History Slam! at CCA Dec. 13

Join Gorge Owned on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Columbia Center for the Arts for an evening that will feature a collection of Arthur Babitz’s and Scott Cook's favorite local lore, with a focus not only on what we know, but how we came to know it. This event will be improvisational, challenging each other and taking audience requests. The event will educate and entertain, and encourage a healthy skepticism. The duo will focus on local, perhaps familiar subjects but offer new insights. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $10 on a sliding scale.

Ugly Sweater Party at The Pines

On Friday, Dec. 8, 6-9 p.m. come to The Pines for a holiday sing along and ugly sweater contest extravaganza! Kay Floria will be providing music and helping get everyone into the holiday spirit. The Pines encourage you to beg, borrow, and steal the ugliest sweater you can find or make. They will be handing out prizes for the top two most outrageous outfits, so go crazy! Ugly sweaters receive Happy Hour pricing all night long. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Hood River SantaCon Dec. 9

Spread some holiday cheer through Hood River during the ninth annual SantaCon. Wear your snazziest Santa attire on Saturday, Dec. 9. The pre-funk shenanigans will start at the Protective Order of the Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507 at 6 p.m. and go through downtown until it's done. Invite your friends — every Santa and Santa's helper is welcome! #HRSantaCon2017; 21 and over only.

Country Dance returns Dec. 9

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns Dec. 9 from 7-9 p.m. at Rockford Grange in Hood River. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. No partner required. Family friendly. All dances walked through first time. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and a few waltzes. The dance will be at the Rockford Grange, on Barrett Road, Hood River. Cost is $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring snacks for break time. Call Keith Harding at 541-352-7550 or Tom Hons at 541-386-5771 for further information.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 3-5 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River, 541-716-0140.

Comedy Night at Lyle Hotel

The laughs are in Lyle Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Lyle Hotel with professional comedian Amanda Arnold, who has been featured on Laughs on Fox, Hulu and Fusion. Show starts at 7 p.m. in the dining room, and there is a $15 cover charge. The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.

Willy & Me at White Buffalo

Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., the duo Willy & Me perform at the White Buffalo. Bill Neilson, guitar and Lisa Nelson, keyboards/percussion are known for their rich vocal harmonies and crisp instrumentation.

The White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Winter Solstice Party Dec. 21

Hood River County Library celebrates the Solstice on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Enjoy a family event celebrating the longest night of the year when Puppeteer Sarah Frechette will present her award-winning puppet show “Snowflake Man,” the story of William Bentley, the man who first photographed snow crystals.

Refreshments and a craft activity will follow after the show. Everyone goes home with a small gift.

