Fatal crash on Mt. Hood

On Sunday, Dec. 3, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 65.

An early investigation revealed that a white 2004 Ford Excursion, traveling westbound on Highway 26, lost control on the snow covered highway and crossed into the eastbound lane. The Ford hit a silver 2013 Subaru Outback that was traveling the opposite direction. A passenger in the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oregon Department of Transportation was on scene and assisted with traffic control to allow vehicles access around the crash scene. Detours were put in place once stopped traffic was released. OSP was assisted on scene by Hoodland Fire Department, ODOT and American Medical Response.

Police did not name those involved in the crash by press time for this page.