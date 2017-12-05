HRV Speech and Debate places third at Clackamas

Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate placed third out of 42 teams at the Clackamas Holiday Edge Speech Tournament on Dec. 2.

The team took 28 students to the event, which is the largest tournament in Oregon each year. The Eagles are advised by DeLona Campos-Davis.

Seniors earning placements in the final rounds were Ruby Patterson, second place in Expository Speaking; Mason Leavitt, second place in Impromptu; and Diego Murphy-Mendez, third place in Original Oratory.

Sophomore Audrey Schlemmer took second place in Dramatic Interpretation, sophomore Maggie Bertrand placed second place in Novice Poetry, sophomore Erick Lizama placed seventh in After Dinner Speaking, and freshman Jacob Kaplan placed second place in both Novice Impromptu and Novice Prose, and third place in Open Storytelling.