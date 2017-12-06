HRV Wrestling — Wrestle for a Cure Campaign

HRV wrestling has their first home dual meet of the year this on Thursday, Dec. 7 against St. Helens in their Wrestle for a Cure Campaign. Junior varsity is at 6 p.m. and varsity follows at 7 p.m. The proceeds from the Wrestle for a Cure Campaign are donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You may donate to the cause at getinvolved.pincancer.org/hrvhs.