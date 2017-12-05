Introduction to Knitting class at Cascade Locks, Parkdale libraries

Hood River County Library District brings an “Introduction to Knitting” class to two of its branches this month.

In this introduction to knitting class, participants will learn how to cast on and make the knit stitch, working to make a hot pad or pot holder. All materials will be provided by the instructor.



The Parkdale class will take place on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. The Cascade Locks class will take place on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.

Class size is limited to 10, preregistration is recommended by calling the library at 541-386-2535.

Instructor Ingrid Saxon, has been knitting for eight years. Knitting brings her joy, relaxation, challenge, and productivity, she said.

This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info @hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.