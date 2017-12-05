Mile Post 53: Expect delays for rock blasting Thursday on I-84

Interstate 84 will see rolling slowdowns and delays in both directions on Thursday, Dec. 7 for the sixth in a rock blasting series necessary to build the latest segment of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail.

The blast, one of the smallest of the series, will take place around noon near milepost 53. The rolling slowdowns will delay traffic in both directions, but the delays are expected to be shorter than for previous blasts. The schedule may change due to unforeseen conditions.

Further blasts may not be necessary to complete the project.

The blasting is necessary for construction of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail segment connecting Wyeth and Lindsey Creek. At Lindsey Creek, blasting will create room for the new segment of trail in the existing rock slope.

Keeping travelers safe from blasting activities is a top priority. The rolling slowdowns ensure travelers are not in the area as the blast occurs. After the blasts, crews will remove rock debris from I-84 before safely reopening the highway.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-84 are now back on their proper configurations after redirection needed for Eagle Creek fire cleanup. The right lane eastbound, however, will remain closed until Dec. 18 mile at milepost 53.

•

For more information about the trail, go to www.historichighway.org.