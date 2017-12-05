YESTERYEARS: Marvin Turner picked as principal of new elementary school in 1967

VERBATIM: Lane To Shine Starting Sunday An event awaited by the whole community takes place Sunday when lights go on in Hood River’s Candy Cane Lane. In the tradition of the neighborhood-sponsored project, Santa Claus will hand out candy canes to youngsters along the lane between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. The area where neighbors have banded together for their holiday decoration program is in east Hood River on the Heights. Displays are set up from Fourth to Eighth street on Montello, and on Prospect from Seventh to Eighth. Participating homes are marked by wooden candy canes. Homes all over the valley were sparkling with holiday lighting this week, and there will be one new focal point for people to see, thanks to the Hood River Jaycees. The club conducted a contest for design of a nativity scene, and the winning scheme was being constructed this week. Winner was Eric Gunderson, 18-year-old senior at Wy’east High School. Gunderson designed a sculpture which was being constructed of steel rod by Jaycee members. Instead of designing a literal interpretation of the Three Wise Men and the manger, Gunderson reduced the scene to forms. Jaycees will display the winning entry on the Hood River County Library lawn through the holiday season. It is part of the 1967 club project to “Bring Christ Back to Christmas.” — Hood River News, December 7, 1967

1917 — 100 years ago

This season has been very favorable for all crops in the upper valley. Alfalfa frequently produced five tons to the acre and cured in excellent shape. Potatoes were of exceptional yield and quality. Apples were clean and the yield in some orchards very good.

Thanksgiving Day saw the heaviest rainfall this section has experienced since October 7, 1893, according to the records of Val. W. Tomkins, official observer at Cascade Locks. The day’s precipitation totaled 4.51 inches.

1927 — 90 years ago

Up till 1 p.m. yesterday, 1,100 persons from various parts of the Mid-Columbia district had viewed the new Ford sedan at the Coulter Motor Co.’s garage in Hood River. The showing of the new car not only was good business for the Coulter Motor Co., but it gave an unexpected impetus to most business in town.

The burning out of a motor controlling the oil burner at the new high school on Wednesday night caused an alarm to be sent out. The boiler room quickly filled with dense black smoke and the circulating fans carried this smoke to various parts of the building before circulation was cut off. The Apple City Electric Co. quickly had a man on the job and during the night the motor was replaced and the oil-burning furnace working in time for school Thursday morning.

1937 — 80 years ago

With Earl Spaulding as their spokesman, a representative of a group of residents of the West Sherman Street area appeared before the city council Monday night to petition for the reopening of 12th Street, between Sherman and State, which was closed several months ago after it had been contended that it was a traffic hazard and without any value to the traveling public. Spaulding related that the street is a decided convenience to residents of Sherman and other hill streets and stated that he and others have garages so located that the closing of the street has made it most inconvenient for them. Apparently, Spaulding had little trouble convincing the city councilmen, for they voted unanimously to reopen the street and even talked of making needed improvements in the vicinity.

1947 — 70 years ago

A 20-man crew has been working steadily on the new swimming pool this fall and the site is already taking shape. Framework for the bathhouse has gone up in the past few days as has the groundwork for the heating and filtering plant. Main excavation of the pool itself is nearly completed and smoothing-out work is expected to be finished by Friday of next week.

Twenty-seventh boat to be constructed by the G.M. Nichols boat builders is now on the way and will be completed during the middle of January, according to the Hood River small boat builder. Boat No. 27 is a 64-foot tugboat. It will be used on the Sacramento River.

1957 — 60 years ago

The 1957-1958 basketball campaign opened on a winning note for both valley high schools Tuesday night. Both Hood River and Wy’east claimed victories in their season debuts. Observers at both games watched the markedly different style of play that contrasts the coaching philosophy of Ed Vannet and Harold Palmer. Eagle-head Palmer sent his boys on the floor against a taller quintet and the birdmen simply flew past Evergreen to a 44-43 victory at the Wy’east gym. At the same time, in Concordia, Coach Vannet’s ball-control Dragons were thumping the Concordia Bluejays 39-27.

1967 — 50 years ago

Marvin Turner, principal at Coe and Park Street schools in Hood River, has been picked to head a new elementary building to be constructed west of Hood River. School board members ratified Superintendent Arnold Bowers’ recommendation by appointing Turner to the West Side school post. They also designated Ken Raasch as principal of a valley junior high school to be established at the present Wy’east High School, and James Mallon to head a future junior high school in the present Hood River High School building.

1977 — 40 years ago

New population estimate figures issued by the state placed Hood River County at a new high level, but Administrative Assistant Ken Kirby still thinks the county is being short-changed. He told the County Board of Commissioners Monday why he felt that way, and they agreed that Kirby should ask the population research center for reconsideration. Kirby told the commission that the county figured assigned was 14,600, up to from last year’s 14,450. He said he applied more than one formula, and every time we came up short. Using a conservative 3.0 figure, Kirby said the 6,529 mailboxes in the county would mean a 19,587 population.

1987 — 30 years ago

A review and plan update of several county parks is in the process, and those in charge would like the public’s opinion. Hood River County Parks Department announced the review, which covers plans for Toll Bridge Park, Tucker Park, Panorama Point and Oak Grove Park. The department is also developing master park plans for Kingsley Reservoir Recreation Area and Routson Park. A department spokesman invites public comments as it updates previously adopted plans and develops new proposals. Comment deadline is Jan. 4, 1988.

1997 — 20 years ago

Athletes, coaches and administrators at Hood River Valley High School are breathing a sign of relief following a decision Monday by state school athletics officials to keep the school in the Mt. Hood Conference. With virtually no discussion, the executive board of the Oregon School Activities Association voted 5-2 against a proposal to move the school to the far-flung Intermountain League for a four-year period beginning in 1998. The Mt. Hood League, in which Hood River has competed since 1994, includes mostly schools in the eastern Portland metro area, such as Gresham, Sandy and David Douglas.

2007 — 10 years ago

Heavy rainfall and windstorms in Oregon created multiple problems for the coast but very few in Hood River County. Thursday afternoon, reports came in that all was well for the southern part of the county on the flanks of Mount Hood. Oregon Department of Transportation Maintenance Manager Jim McNamee said Highway 35 was fine, although earlier in the week the agency had to make emergency repairs to the stretch.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer