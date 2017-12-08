Death Notices, Dec. 9 edition: Robert Mulligan and Roy Irwin

Robert Mulligan
Robert Howard Mulligan, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Dec. 5, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Roy Irwin
Roy E. Irwin passed away as he lived, surrounded by love. Roy was born Sept. 20, 1938, and went to his final rest Nov. 27, 2017. The family is planning a service next spring. Prineville Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
