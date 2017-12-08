Holiday Happenings, updated Dec. 9 edition

Dec. 9 — Wreath Contest, 10-2 p.m. at Parkhurst Place. Annual event benefiting the Hood River County Christmas Project. Live entertainment, snacks and beverages.

Dec. 9 — Wahtonka Community School Holiday Bazaar, 10-4 p.m. at Wahtonka Community School, 3601 W 10th, The Dalles. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and an elf.

Dec. 9-10 — Last Chance Holiday Bazaar, 10-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. Free admission and parking. Over 40 vendors; Special Olympics fundraiser, lunch and beverages available in kitchen.

Dec. 9-10, Dec. 14-16 — “Merry Christmas, Strega Nona,” at Columbia Center for the Arts. See page A9 for details.

Dec. 9, 15-16 — “A Christmas Carol,” at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. See page A9 for details.

Dec. 10 — The Dalles Worship Choir, 5:30 p.m. at The Dalles First Christian Church. “It Took a Miracle.” Ecumenical choir from Mid-Columbia area featuring Christmas music. Free.

Dec. 11-26 — Free Downtown Parking, Hood River.

Dec. 14 — Tree of Remembrance Memorial, 5:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Decorate an ornament in memory of a loved one; live music. Can be placed on Tree of Remembrance and taken home later, or taken home that night.

Dec. 15 — Advent Concert Series, noon at Riverside Community Church. Series concludes with the band Threeform, featuring pianist Tim Mayer, Kit Garoutte on guitar, Paul Thompson on bass, Mike Grodner on drums, and Lynn Thomas, vocals. Anyone needing mobility assistance should park in the Sherman Street lot.

Dec. 16 — Holidays at the Museum, noon-4 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Open house; free admission. Storytelling, craft activities and gifts for children. Featuring holiday songs by Harmony of the Gorge. Sweets, cider and hot chocolate.



Dec. 16 — Holidaze Craft Night, 3-5:30 p.m. at Hood River Library. Make decorations and crafts while watching “The Muppets Christmas Carol.” Supplies, hot cocoa provided. Free, for teens and tweens.

Dec. 17 — Gorge Winds Band Christmas Concert, 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles. Free, donations accepted. Sing-alongs, traditional favorites, more. Refreshments served at intermission.

Dec. 17 — Santa Claus, 6-8 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Hotel. Santa will read “The Night Before Christmas” while children and visitors enjoy hot cocoa and cider. Santa will hand out candy canes and pose for photos with children afterwards. Free and open to all.

Dec. 17 — Handel’s Messiah Community Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark Church, The Dalles. Free community concert.

Dec. 20 — CGCAN Holiday Party, 6-8 p.m. at Springhouse Cellar. Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network and partners; kid-friendly potluck supper and program. Doors open 5:45 p.m. Bring salad, dessert, side or main dish and own cup, plate and silverware. More at www.CGCAN.org.

Dec. 21 — Winter Solstice Party, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Family-friendly. Puppeteer Sarah Frenchette, refreshments, craft activity. Free, open to all.

Thru Dec. 24 — Columbia Center for the Arts Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Original arts and fine crafts created by artists living and working in the Gorge.

Thru Dec. 24 — Holiday Art Sale at The Dalles Art Center. Art, crafts, gifts.