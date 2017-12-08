New Year’s Day: State Parks offers ‘First Day Hikes’

The First Day Hikes tradition continues New Year’s Day 2018 when the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) joins America’s State Parks in sponsoring the seventh annual event. All 24 hikes in 22 Oregon state parks will be guided by park rangers or volunteers who will share stories about a park’s geology, history, wildlife and plants. Day-use parking fees are waived for all visitors at participating parks Jan. 1 only.

A noon hike on Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail is included in the list. Meet at the Mark O. Hatfield Visitors Center West Trailhead, just east of Hood River.

Hikers can register for a hike at the Oregon State Parks Store, bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents. Online registration is new this year — although not required — and will help park staff plan for the hike and provide them with participant contact information should hike details change.

“Bundle up and enjoy your first walk of the year with us,” said Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. “First Day Hikes are a fun, healthy way to start 2018 and a great way to see that Oregon state parks are great any time of year.”

OPRD advises visitors to plan for inclement weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and remember to carry binoculars for viewing wildlife.

Check the hike listings at bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents for details about recommended ages for children hiking and whether pets are allowed. Special conditions are in affect with some outings.