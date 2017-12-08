Service Annoucements, Dec. 9 edition: Micheal Shibahara and Brandi Howard

Micheal Shibahara

Micheal (“Mick”) Shibahara passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at his Portland home surrounded by family. He was 75.

A memorial service and reception for Mick will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1825 May Ave., Hood River, Ore., on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend. A private interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mick’s name may be made to the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute (website at OnwardOHSU.org/cancer) or your local Meals on Wheels. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Brandi Howard

Brandi Nichole Howard of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Nov. 26, 2017, at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, Ore. Brandi was born on June 8, 1993, and was 24 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Shiloh Inns, 3223 Bret Clodfelter Way, The Dalles. In addition to the memorial listed above, there will be a spaghetti feed fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Dallesport Murdock Fire Department, 630 Central Blvd., Dallesport, Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www. Andersons-TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.