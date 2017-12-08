CGCAN hosts holiday party Dec. 20

Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network and partners will celebrate the holiday season with a kid-friendly potluck supper and program on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Springhouse Cellar. The event will feature a photo essay by Portland State University Professor Andrew G. Fountain.

In keeping with the drive to a new clean energy future, Riverside Church will raffle off a 100-percent electric 2011 Nissan Leaf at the event. The car has 35,000 miles with a range of more than 60 miles per charge. Raffle tickets are $20 for one and three for $50. Call the Riverside office at 541-386-1412 for tickets. You do not need to be present to win.

Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. at Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave. The event runs from 6-8 p.m.

The evening will also feature holiday singalong music from keyboardist Tim Mayer, with partner updates from the Hood River Valley High School Earth Action Club, Friends of the Columbia Gorge, Columbia Riverkeeper and others. It be a night of celebration, song, and companionship with Gorge Friends, old and new.

Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. at Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River. The event runs from 6-8 p.m.

For the potluck, please bring a salad, dessert, side or main dish and your own cup, plate and silverware. For more information visit www.CGCAN.org.