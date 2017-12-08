Church News: Updated for Dec. 9 edition

Activist Michael Foster will be guest speaker during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Dec. 10 at Riverside Community Church.

Turner has a M.ED in counseling psychology and has worked with individuals and families for more than 20 years. Motivated by his concern about the devastating impacts of climate change, particularly on children and youth, Turner participated in a coordinated national action with four other “valve turners” in October 2016.

Together, they shut down five pipelines carrying tar sands oil from Canada into the U.S.— defiance that halted up to 15 percent of U.S. crude oil imports for almost a day. Turner stood trial last October and is awaiting sentencing. Foster’s message is entitled, “A Voice in the Wilderness.”



Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ is located at Fourth and State Streets. For more information, visit riverside ucc.com.

Hood River Valley Christian has announced its advent and Christmas schedule:

Dec. 10 — Second Sunday of Advent, “Peace.” Carol Singing, 10:15 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.; Christmas ham dinner, 11:45 a.m.

Dec. 17 — Third Sunday of Advent, “Joy.” Carol singing, 10:15 a.m.; children and youth Christmas play, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 21 — Longest night service, 7 p.m. Includes silence, prayers and candle lighting.

Dec. 24 — Fourth Sunday in Advent, “Love.” Carol singing, 10:15 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m. Christmas Eve service for all ages, 7:30 p.m. with candlelight, carols, communion and choir.

Faith Bible Church, 1889 Belmont Drive, will have a Christmas Eve Service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Christ’s birth.

