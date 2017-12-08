Good Cheer: Small adjustments keep help flowing

The holiday “gusher” that erupted at the Dec. 1 Hood River tree lighting ceremony might serve as a metaphor.

The popular event, saw the annual arrival of Santa Claus accompanied by the longest holiday parade yet, all of it viewed by a generally enthusiastic crowd pushing 1,000 along Oak, Second, and State streets. People 10 or 12 deep packed Second and Oak, while at Second and State, on areas overlooking the plaza, hundreds filled the stairs and hillside garden — a vantage point that proved problematic. The gusher happened apparently after a spectator on the hillside stepped on a water box and broke the on/off valve. According to an account by Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Ashley May:

“The water was spewing from the side of the hill in multiple places like mini waterfalls and flooded the courtyard area under the tree and the electrical equipment the HRVHS Jazz band was using. Public Works was able to turn it off eventually. No major disasters or injuries. We made the decision to move the tree lighting ahead to 6:45; the ‘flood’ started at 6:40 and we needed to get the jazz band and their equipment away from the water.”

More than ever, the parade and tree lighting brought that special form of Yule bonhomie that can lead to “spreading of good cheer;” conditions for the parade were perfect — clear and crisp, but not biting cold.

But truly good cheer is a tough thing to find for families and individuals in need in the community. Numerous programs to help those in need await our assistance, including Christmas Project, FISH, the Hood River Warming Shelter, and others.

We all have our own valve boxes, which frame what resources we can release to programs and causes of our choosing. Any possible adjustment in our own financial valves can go far in helping serve those in need. Any outpouring of support need not be a gusher, but these programs always need to keep their pipes filled.

Flags Lowered

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Dec. 7.