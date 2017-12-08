Kegler's Corner: Double A Orchards Takes Mixed

Congratulations to the Double A Orchards team, who won the first half of the spirited Tuesday Nite Mixed league at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. This foursome has all the makings of a dynasty, comprised of a family of outstanding bowlers led by matriarch and perennial all-star bowler Nancy Asai, hubby Aron Asai, dynamic daughter Ciena Brittle and up and comer Austin Dehart. Nancy is having a great season as evidenced by her impressive 200 average that tops all women in town. Double A won this half in a breeze by a substantial margin of 8 points over the second-place team.





Our individual stars, who all topped their averages by more than 100 pins in league action, included Kathleen Huerta, John Miller, Bob Mason and Nancy Asai. We missed Kathleen two weeks ago when she beat her average by 118 pins in the Tuesday Night Mixed. Sorry about that Kathleen, but this should make up for that faux pas. Enjoy the limelight, you deserve it!



John Miller was brilliant again in the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies, where he tossed a milestone, barrier-breaking scratch 604 series, which was also 118 pins over his average. Bob Mason and Nancy Asai also tore the cover off the ball in the Tuesday Nite Mixed. Bob cracked that elusive 600 mark with a nifty scratch 620 series that was highlighted by a cool 234 game. Bob finished up 104 pins over his average.



We saved the best for last! Nancy Asai dazzled the record books once again with a virtuoso performance in the Tuesday Nite Mixed, where she rocked the sticks to the tune of a fantastic scratch 701 series. We don’t often see women roll 700s, but Nancy has had a handful of them! She is that good, clearly one of the top bowlers in the state. Nancy ended up 101 pins over her lofty 200 average.

Wow, great bowling everybody!



League reports:

Monday night Industrial league: Mark Chabotte, 670 series; Jeff Miller, 246 game and 651 series; Nancy Asai, 214, 200 games and 594 series; Aaron Troxel, 254 game; Kevin Harris, 247 game; Lynn Spellman, 245 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Nancy Asai, 223, 210 games and 620 series.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Patrick Olson, 268, 247 games and 705 series; Nancy Asai, 249, 238, 214 games and 701 series; Bryan Mason, 256, 237 games and 685 series; Mary Finley, 231, 225 games and 653 series; Terry Arthur, 235 game; Shaiyan Brittle, 221 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league: Lynn Spellman, 253, 215 games and 650 series; Ed Busick, 235, 210 games and 606 series; John Miller, 210, 201 games and 604 series; Quinton Cox, 222 game; John Lyon, 212 game.



Wednesday night Fraternal league: Jeff Miller, 248 game and 684 series; Patrick Olson, 662 series; Matt Hodges, 237 game and 653 series; Bernie Keys, 211 game and 565 series; Ron Ward, 235 game.

Thursday afternoon Lads & Lassies league: George Buck, 205 game and 590 series; Jolene Randall, 534 series; Ed Busick, 228 game; Kay Pratt, 207 game; Len Allen, 204 game.



Thursday County league: Rod Pratt, 214 game and 582 series; Andrew Hoffman, 214 game; Gordon Pillon, 203 game; Joyce Wilson, 202 game; Mike Allen, 200 game.