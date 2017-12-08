Letters to the Editor for Dec. 9

Just so you know

The following is from an article I read, the GOP’s Tax Cut Bonanza is a Major Attack on Medicare:

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the GOP tax bill will instantly trigger $400 billion in automatic cuts to Medicare in the next 10 years, including $25 billion in the fist year after enactment alone. These cuts come from a law known a Statutory PAYGO, which requires an automatic cut in spending when Congress increases the deficit. The Republican tax bill is said to increase the deficit by $1.5 trillion, which will activate PAYGO. A vote for this bill is a vote to cut Medicare. These Medicare cuts could be waived if a majority of the House and 60 Senators vote to do so. (But if you think the Republican majority will do that, I have a bridge to sell you.) The law puts the implementation of the Medicare cuts in the hands of the head of the white House Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, a self-described anti-government zealot who sharers Paul Ryan’s desire to cut and destroy Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Paul Ryan admits that he has been dreaming of cutting Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security since he was in college. (All the while going to college using the Social Security death benefits he got when his dad died when he was young.)

These cuts will help pay for the corporate and wealthy tax cuts which CEOs have already said the tax savings from the lowering of the corporate tax rate won’t necessarily go to providing jobs or higher wages, but will go to increased CEO pay, shareholders, stock buybacks, and investment in technology, i.e. robotics in the workplace.

I also saw that a third of our current debt is from the Bush tax cuts. Do tax cuts really pay for themselves? That’s why this article makes sense.

All said, do you think this is for the middle class? I am sure some numbers may change, as the saying goes, “We won’t know what’s in the bill until it passes.”

Susan Ratliff

Hood River

Keep lands

In order to help Native Americans, our president is going to shrink the lands covered by the Antiquities Act, just to allow them to practice their traditions and religions on their sacred land. Personally, I don’t know how you shrink land they’ve been using for thousands of years that’s covered with artifacts and burial grounds. I’d call it another theft of land from the original landholders. In the name of the people of Utah, the president is opening up the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Monuments. In truth, this amounts to opening them up to the oil, gas, and extraction industries, which will make the areas they lease unavailable to citizens. Again we’re having our federal land use changed in ways that won’t benefit the average citizen.

In Oregon, our lands were evaluated by Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, and they could be next on the block. In addition, the tribes on the Columbia, which were promised new housing since the building of the dams, have had the program cancelled that was designed to bring them replacement housing for what was destroyed. There were some houses built near Celilo Falls, but there are many First Citizens who have been waiting for the government to fulfill their promises for literally generations. I suspect they’ll be waiting for many more generations. Is selling off the Columbia River Gorge next? A Mickey Ds at Crown point? There are many who would apply for that franchise.

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

‘Cherish wonders’

Theodore Roosevelt said it best: “Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children’s children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance. “

David Michalek

Hood River

Jerusalem embassy

Help! The ship of state is on stormy seas and there is a loose cannon on deck.

Rod Parrott

Hood River