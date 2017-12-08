Lighted fire trucks roll Dec. 11 to 13

The annual Hood River County fire departments’ lighted truck Christmas parade will take place Dec. 11 in Odell and Pine Grove, Dec. 12 in Parkdale and Dee, and Dec. 13 on the West Side and Hood River, each night from 6-9p.m.

The trucks move slowly, but “static” displays happen each night. For questions regarding the route, contact the chief of that fire department.

Monday: Dec. 11, Odell/Pine Grove

Static Display at the Odell Fire Station from 6-6:15 p.m.

Route:

Travel north on Odell Hwy to Mud Alley. Mud Alley loop to Odell Hwy. North on Odell Hwy to Summit Dr. West on Summit Dr. to Wy’East Dr. North on Summit Dr. to Chamberlain Dr. West on Chamberlain Dr., loop back to Summit Dr. East on Summit Dr. to Bartlett Loop. South on Bartlett Loop to Wy’East Dr. South on Wy’East Dr. to Davis Dr. East on Davis Dr. to AGA Rd. North on AGA Rd. to AGA Trailer Park. Loop through trailer park back to AGA Rd. North on AGA Rd. to Odell Hwy. North on Odell Hwy to Homestead Dr. East on Homestead Dr. to Maple Rd. South on Maple Rd. to Cedar Dr. East on Cedar Dr. to Tamarack Rd. North on Tamarack Rd. to Jones Rd., around Jones Loop, back to Tamarack Rd. South on Tamarack Rd. to Beachwood Dr. West on Beachwood Dr. to Willow Rd. South on Willow Rd. to Chevron Dr. East on Chevron Dr. to Midway Dr. South on Midway Dr. to Gateway Dr. East on Gateway Dr. to Lingren Dr. South on Lingren Dr. to Chevron Dr. South on Chevron Dr. to Odell Hwy. East on Odell Hwy to Hwy 35. Northeast on Hwy 35 to Sunday Dr. Southeast on Sunday Dr. to Neal Creek Rd. South on Neal Creek Rd. to Thomsen Rd.

East on Thomsen Rd. to Fir Mountain Rd. East on Fir Mountain Rd. to Wells Dr. East on Wells Dr., loop to Pine Grove School. West on Van Horn Dr. to Hwy 35. South on Hwy 35 to Glass Dr. East on Glass Dr. to Eastside Rd. North on Eastside Rd. to Highline Dr. North on Highline Dr. to Old Columbia River Hwy. West on Old Columbia River Hwy to China Gorge restaurant.

Static Display at the China Gorge Restaurant/Carpool Lot for 10-15 minutes.

Tuesday: Dec. 12, Parkdale/Dee

Static Display at Parkdale Fire Station from 6-6:15 p.m.

Route:

West on Baseline Rd. to 5th St. North on 5th St., loop back to Base Line Rd. South on Clear Creek Rd. to Culbertson Rd. East on Culbertson Rd. to Baseline Rd. North on Baseline Rd. to Toll Bridge Rd. North on Toll Bridge Rd. to Hwy 35. North on Hwy 35 to Miller Rd. East on Miller Rd., loop to Hwy 35. South on Hwy 35 to Woodworth Dr. West on Woodworth Dr. to Old Parkdale Rd. South on Old Parkdale Rd. to Trout Creek Ridge Rd. West on Trout Creek Ridge Rd., loop to Dee Hwy. North on Dee Hwy to Punchbowl Rd. West on Punchbowl Rd. to Green Dr. South on Green Dr. to Collins Rd. South on Collins Rd. to Alder Rd. North on Alder Rd., West on Lost Lake Rd. to Bus Turn Around. Back to Dee Fire Station.

Static Display at Dee Fire Station for 10-15 minutes.

Wednesday: Dec. 13, West Side/Hood River

Route:

West on Barrett Dr. to Markham Dr. South on Markham Dr. to Portland Dr. East on Portland Dr. to Tucker Rd. North on Tucker Rd. to Orchard Rd. East on Orchard Rd., loop to Tucker Rd. West on Tucker Rd. to Barrett Dr. West on Barrett Dr. to Methodist Dr. North on Methodist Dr. to Belmont Dr. North on Belmont Dr. to Westside Elementary School.

Static Display at Westside Elementary School for 15 minutes. (Approx. 6:45 p.m.)

East on Belmont Dr. to Avalon Dr. South on Avalon Dr. to Adams Loop. South on Adams Loop, loop to St. Charles Place Rd. North on St. Charles Place Rd. to Park Place Loop. West on Park Place Loop, loop to St. Charles Place Rd. North on St. Charles Place Rd. to Belmont Dr. East on Belmont Ave. to Henderson Rd. South on Henderson Rd. to Avalon Dr. East on Avalon Dr., loop to Belmont Ave.

West on Belmont Ave. to 22nd St. North on 22nd St. to May St. West on May St. to 30th St. North on 30th St to Eugene St. East on Eugene St to Rand Rd. South on Rand Rd to Montello Ave. East on Montello Ave. to Prospect Ave. East on Prospect Ave. to 17th St. North on 17th St. to Eugene Ave. West on Eugene Ave to 25th St. North on 25th St. to Sherman Ave. West on Sherman Ave. to Rand Rd. North on Rand Rd. to Wasco Ave. East on Wasco Ave. to 18th St. North on 18th St. to Hope Ave. East on Hope Ave. to Wasco Ave. East on Wasco Ave. to 13th St. South on 13th St to Columbia Ave. East on Columbia Ave. to 9th St. South on 9th St. to Oak St. West on Oak St. to 13th St. South on 13th/12th St. to Brookside Dr. West on Brookside Dr. to Down Manor and Brookside Manor. East on Brookside Dr. to Eliot Dr. East on Eliot Dr. to 8th St. North on 8th St. to Heights Ave. East on Heights Ave. to rear Hawks Ridge Drive Way, loop to Pacific Ave. East on Pacific Ave. to 4th St. North on 4th St. to Betty Lou Ave. West on Betty Lou Ave. to 5th St. South on 5th St. to Pacific Ave. West on Pacific Ave. to 12th St. North on 12th St. to Pine St. East on Pine St. to 4th St. North on 4th St. to May St. West on May St. to 12th St. North on 12th St. to Sherman Ave. East on Sherman Ave. to 9th St. North on 9th St. to State St. East on State St to Front/State St.

Static Display at Front and State Street Parking lots for 15 minutes.