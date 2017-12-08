A new House Rep

Oregon Supreme Court Justice Thomas Balmer administers the oath of office Wednesday to House Rep. Jeffrey Helfrich of Hood River in the House Chambers at the Capitol in Salem. Helfrich’s wife, Dr. Shawna Hansel, holds the 19th century bible her ancestors brought from Wales. Helfrich was appointed two weeks ago as House Dist. 52 representative by the county commissioners of Hood River, Clackamas and Multnomah counties. Helrich’s children, Mazzy, 5, and Conrad, 3, were also there. Helfrich, a retired police officer and former Cascade Locks City Council member, succeeds fellow Hood River Republican Mark Johnson, who stepped down to be director of the business group Oregon Business & Industry (OBI). Chief Clerk of the House, Tim Sekerak, welcomed the 50 or so people in attendance, including a number of Helfrich’s Portland Police Bureau colleagues, Cascade Locks Port Manager Paul Koch, and former Cascade Locks teacher Margaret Doherty (D-Tigard), from House Dist. 35.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea