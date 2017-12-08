Police Log, Nov. 20 to 26

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 20 — 12th Street — Officer responded to a call for an assault that had just occurred. The suspect was not found.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Nov. 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A Dallesport resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of theft I, unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a minor. In the same incident, another Dallesport resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Nov. 26 — Hood River — Two local juveniles were cited and released for minor in possession.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 23 — Parkdale resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Nov. 25 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer assisted the state police, attempting to locate a male for eluding.
Nov. 22 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Hood River resident’s abandoned car towed from the public right of way.
Nov. 22 — Cascade Avenue — Officer responded to a non-injury traffic crash.
Nov. 23 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 24 — Hood River — Hood River transient arrested for a probation violation.
Nov. 24 — Hood River — Vancouver resident arrested for a valid warrant for his arrest out of Lincoln County Circuit Court.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Stolen license plate reported.
Nov. 21 — Nix Drive, 1200 block — Theft reported that had taken place Nov. 12.
Nov. 24 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Stolen cell phone reported.
Other:
Nov. 25 — Oak Street, 200 block — A key reported as found.
