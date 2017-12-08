Police Log, Nov. 20 to 26

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Nov. 20 — 12th Street — Officer responded to a call for an assault that had just occurred. The suspect was not found.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Nov. 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A Dallesport resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, two counts of theft I, unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a minor. In the same incident, another Dallesport resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Nov. 26 — Hood River — Two local juveniles were cited and released for minor in possession.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 23 — Parkdale resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Nov. 25 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer assisted the state police, attempting to locate a male for eluding.

Nov. 22 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Hood River resident’s abandoned car towed from the public right of way.

Nov. 22 — Cascade Avenue — Officer responded to a non-injury traffic crash.

Nov. 23 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 24 — Hood River — Hood River transient arrested for a probation violation.

Nov. 24 — Hood River — Vancouver resident arrested for a valid warrant for his arrest out of Lincoln County Circuit Court.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Nov. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Stolen license plate reported.

Nov. 21 — Nix Drive, 1200 block — Theft reported that had taken place Nov. 12.

Nov. 24 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Stolen cell phone reported.

Other:

Nov. 25 — Oak Street, 200 block — A key reported as found.