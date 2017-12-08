Raffle winner announced

Connie Peters, above, won the Hood River Valley Adult Center’s freezer full of meat raffle, with her winning ticket drawn during lunch on Nov. 15. Peters purchased 20 of the raffle tickets — and once she saw how much meat was in the freezer, she donated some of it to area families who needed a bit of holiday cheer, said Amy Mallett, HRVAC executive director. The fundraiser raised $3,000 for the Meals on Wheels program. “Thanks to Home Depot, Rosauers and an anonymous donor who helped with the cost of the meat,” Mallett said. “We will be holding this raffle again next year with the hope to double the amount raised for Meals on Wheels.”
