‘Santa’s Surprise’ comes to WAAAM

The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum will spread some holiday cheer during its Second Saturday event on Dec. 9.

Santa dropped off a bag of goodies for both kids and adults at the museum that will be available for museum visitors during the event. There will also be a gift shop open house with complimentary coffee, cookies, and samples of a few local gourmet treats from the gift shop.

In addition to the indoor fun, WAAAM automobiles and airplanes will be out and about between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with an Aircraft Restoration Shop tour at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

WAAAM is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at the Hood River Airport at 1600 Air Museum Road. Admission is $16 for adults, $14 for those over 65, $7 for kids 5-18, and free for those under 4.