Entertainment Update for Dec. 13 edition

Two Spirit at The Pines

Friday, Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m., Two Spirit Jazz: Having performed around the greater Portland area for the past six years, the duo finally released their self titled debut record last year. Now, with singer Suzanne Callaway on guitar and Theresa Riccardi on drums, they are ready to embark onto new territories. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Kerry and Chic at the Buffalo

Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., two Gorge favorites — Kerry Williams and Chick Preston — team up to perform at the White Buffalo.

“The combination of these two stringed instrument virtuosos is guaranteed to result in a magical night of musical bliss.” The White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive. Hood River.

Hazelnuts at Slopeswell

Gary and Peter are the Hazelnuts — aka The Gorge’s fourth-most-popular folk duo— and are back on tour. Catch them at Slopeswell Cider Co. on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Big River Blues at Zim's

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Dec. 12: Tuesday Night Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15: The Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Kit Garoutte in town

Catch guitarist Kit Garoutte at a venue near you:

Thursdays (Dec 14, 21, and 28) at Tarwater Tavern in White Salmon.

Friday, Dec. 15 — Christmas Show with Tim Mayer at Riverside Community Church, Hood River, noon to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 — Rivertap Pub and Restaurant in The Dalles, 6-9 p.m.

Hillbillies Irreverent Xmas Show

“Just when you have had enough of the holiday spirit, The Hapa Hillbillies step in with their almost popular annual holiday music show, featuring old favorites and new tunes that are the perfect antidote to the supermarket soundtrack.”

Monday, Dec 18, 6-8 p.m. at The Moth Lounge in Hood River.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.