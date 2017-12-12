HRV girls basketball force OT and go on to second win

The HRV girls basketball team started last week by winning in the final seconds against Heritage by a score of 40-39 Dec. 5, and followed up that nail-biting victory with a 52-43 overtime win at home versus Redmond last Friday.

After last week’s results, the girls are now 3-2 and are on a two-game winning streak.

But the win over Redmond was a come-from-behind victory to keep the winning streak alive.

The girls headed into the fourth quarter down 35-22 and had been out scored by Redmond in each of the three-quarters leading up to the fourth, including a 10-5 third quarter advantage for Redmond.

With little to no momentum leading up to the fourth, a 13-point deficit for the Eagles seemed hard to overcome, but the girls came out and showed signs of life.

The team picked up intensity on both the offensive and defensive end, giving HRV a chance even though it seemed like there was none left.

HRV took over in the fourth winning the quarter 18-5 and forcing this game into overtime.

All tied up at 40 at the end of regulation, the girls kept the scoring outburst going in overtime and went on a 12-3 run to beat Redmond by a score of 52-43.

In the last 12 minutes of this game, HRV outscored Redmond 30-8 and it was in large part due to the Eagles’ effort.

HRV rallied behind offensive rebounding, turnovers and senior center Lauren Orr’s biggest game of the season.

The Eagles dominated on the offensive glass, outrebounding Redmond 18-11, and forced the Panthers into 22 turnovers.

But nothing was more influential to the girls win than Orr’s 20 points and 17 rebounds, both season highs.

Orr shot 9-12 from the field and of her 17 rebounds, eight were offensive. She also added two steals and two blocks to her stat line as well.

This dominating performance by Orr allowed open opportunities for her teammates to make plays, and both Haylee Baker and Emily Curtis took advantage of their openings.

Baker and Curtis both added 11 points to be the only other Eagles Friday night to score in double digits.

Baker also grabbed in five rebound, while Curtis had eight including three offensive rebounds.

With two wins grinded out by the Eagles last week at home to help propel them to a 3-2 start after the first five games of the season, HRV was on the road Tuesday night, Dec. 12 against Gresham (results unavailable at press time).