HRV wrestling dominates St. Helens in home opener

HRV wresting had their home opener last Thursday in the annual Pin Cancer dual meet against St. Helens.

The Eagles dominated St. Helens, beating them by a final point score of 57-18, with HRV raising a total of $630 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

“We had ourselves an impressive performance in our first home meet of the season against St. Helens,” said Head Coach Trent Kroll. “But what makes this meet so special is the cause we’re able to help. The team would like to thank all who came to cheer on the team and donated to the Pin Cancer Foundation.”

The Eagles 57-18 victory was led by Jason Shaner and Ryan Zeller.

Shaner, at 138 pounds, went up against Cory Harrinton and would get the fall victory in a quick 12 seconds.

Zeller followed up Shaner’s performance with a 41 second fall match win over Jakob Robbins in the 126 pounds division.

These two gave the Eagles a small sample of what is to come this season.

Tristan Keely, at 145 pounds, also had an impressive performance against St. Helens’ William Webb as he was awarded the fall in just under a minute at 57 seconds.

On the night, the boys won a total of 10 single matches out of the 14, with eight of them fall victories.

Other notable performances: Alberto Rojas (HRV) over Cody Leanna (STHE), 1:28 fall; Blake Willis (HRV) over Gannon Carter (STHE), 1:34 fall; Justin Lane (HRV) over Joseph Austin (STHE), 4:22 fall; Chad Muenzer (HRV) over Ethan Hubbs (STHE), 1:54 fall; Tanner Fletcher (HRV) over Leif Nelson (STHE), 2:28 fall; and Nathaniel Quintanilla (HRV) over Maverick Rask (STHE), decision 8-6 after three rounds.

The Eagles also wrestled two girls on the night, who went 1-1 in their matches.

Martika Lane was the Eagles winner on the girls side as she was awarded the fall victory.

“We fought hard to win our first dual meet,” said Kroll. “We’ve got an exciting season ahead of us.”

Next up for the HRV wrestling team is the CRC Novice Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at home. The meet begins at 4:15 p.m. with both JV teams in action with varsity following at around 6-7 p.m.