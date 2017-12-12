Menorah Installed

A menorah is in place at Second and State streets, next to the community Christmas tree. It is provided by Havurah Group, a community of Jews throughout the Gorge. An identical 52-inch menorah was placed in White Salmon through White Salmon Community Partners. The candles will be illuminated to mark the eight days of Hanukkah, which began on Dec. 12, commemorating the struggle of ancient Jews to restore the Temple of Jerusalem after their religion had been outlawed by Antiochus, the Greek king of Syria.