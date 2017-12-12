Sheriff's Log, Nov. 26 to Dec. 10

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Nov. 27 — Wy’east Road — County units responded to a harassment incident.

Dec. 2 — SW Regulator Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for attempted domestic assault IV.

Dec. 9 — Wells Drive — Male reported to have brandished a firearm at another individual.

Dec. 9 — Eastside Road, 2300 block — Female arrested for felony domestic assault IV, strangulation and menacing. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Nov. 28 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Male and female arrested; both were lodged at NORCOR, where they were booked and lodged for warrants and unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 27 — Carter Road, 1900 block — Female arrested for disorderly conduct II.

Dec. 5 — May Street, 1600 block — Disorderly conduct reported.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Nov. 29 — SE Warm Springs Drive, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Female contacted regarding a possible identity theft complaint.

Dec. 1 — Berry Drive, 5800 block — Identity theft reported.

Dec. 6 — SW Ruckel Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Credit card fraud reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 27 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash into a building.

Nov. 29 — Cooper Spur Road — Deputy responded to a one car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Nov. 29 — Highway 35 at Highway 282 — Deputy investigated a two vehicle, injury crash.

Nov. 30 — Dee Highway, 4300 block — Deputy investigated a non-injury motor vehicle accident.

Nov. 30 — Tucker Road and Pheasant Drive — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Dec. 3 — Hood River — Hit and run crash investigated. Ultimately, a 17-year-old suspect was cited.

Dec. 3 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for misdemeanor revoked driving while suspended.

Dec. 4 — Hood River — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Dec. 4 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Motor vehicle accident investigated.

Dec. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Male arrested for felony driving under the influence of intoxicants and felony driving while suspended. He was lodged at NORCOR

Dec. 9 — Chevron Drive, 3400 block — Vehicle collision in a driveway reported. The involved parties were located and information was exchanged.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 26 — Herriot Drive, 3900 block — Individual arrested on a warrant.

Nov. 27 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on a warrant.

Nov. 27 — Odell Highway — Female contacted regarding a possible restraining order violation.

Nov. 27 — Hood River — Male arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Nov. 28 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile transported to NORCOR for a probation violation.

Nov. 28 — Paasch Drive — Male arrested for a restraining order violation and reckless driving.

Dec. 7 — Hood River — Male arrested on a warrant out of Wasco County.

Other:

Dec. 6 — May Street, 1600 block — Deputies assisted the juvenile department with a follow up from an earlier case.

Dec. 7 — SW Ruckel Street, 0-100 block — Stolen property recovered from two juveniles.

Dec. 9 — SW Belle Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Unattended death reported.