Sheriff's Log, Nov. 26 to Dec. 10

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 27 — Wy’east Road — County units responded to a harassment incident.
Dec. 2 — SW Regulator Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for attempted domestic assault IV.
Dec. 9 — Wells Drive — Male reported to have brandished a firearm at another individual.
Dec. 9 — Eastside Road, 2300 block — Female arrested for felony domestic assault IV, strangulation and menacing. She was lodged at NORCOR.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Nov. 28 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Male and female arrested; both were lodged at NORCOR, where they were booked and lodged for warrants and unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 27 — Carter Road, 1900 block — Female arrested for disorderly conduct II.
Dec. 5 — May Street, 1600 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 29 — SE Warm Springs Drive, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Female contacted regarding a possible identity theft complaint.
Dec. 1 — Berry Drive, 5800 block — Identity theft reported.
Dec. 6 — SW Ruckel Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Credit card fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 27 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash into a building.
Nov. 29 — Cooper Spur Road — Deputy responded to a one car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Nov. 29 — Highway 35 at Highway 282 — Deputy investigated a two vehicle, injury crash.
Nov. 30 — Dee Highway, 4300 block — Deputy investigated a non-injury motor vehicle accident.
Nov. 30 — Tucker Road and Pheasant Drive — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Dec. 3 — Hood River — Hit and run crash investigated. Ultimately, a 17-year-old suspect was cited.
Dec. 3 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for misdemeanor revoked driving while suspended.
Dec. 4 — Hood River — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Dec. 4 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Motor vehicle accident investigated.
Dec. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Male arrested for felony driving under the influence of intoxicants and felony driving while suspended. He was lodged at NORCOR
Dec. 9 — Chevron Drive, 3400 block — Vehicle collision in a driveway reported. The involved parties were located and information was exchanged.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 26 — Herriot Drive, 3900 block — Individual arrested on a warrant.
Nov. 27 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on a warrant.
Nov. 27 — Odell Highway — Female contacted regarding a possible restraining order violation.
Nov. 27 — Hood River — Male arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
Nov. 28 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile transported to NORCOR for a probation violation.
Nov. 28 — Paasch Drive — Male arrested for a restraining order violation and reckless driving.
Dec. 7 — Hood River — Male arrested on a warrant out of Wasco County.
Other:
Dec. 6 — May Street, 1600 block — Deputies assisted the juvenile department with a follow up from an earlier case.
Dec. 7 — SW Ruckel Street, 0-100 block — Stolen property recovered from two juveniles.
Dec. 9 — SW Belle Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Unattended death reported.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment