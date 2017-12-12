Sports briefs for Dec. 13

Coaches needed at middle schools

Both Wy’east and Hood River middle schools are looking to hire coaches for their girls basketball teams.

The season starts with tryouts Jan. 8-10 and practices to follow.

Games start on Jan. 17 and the season concludes the first week in March.

These openings are paid positions.

If interested, contact Wy’east Athletic Director Jaime Rivera at jaime.rivera@hoodriver.k12.or.us, or HRMS Athletic Director Kyle Turner at kyle.turner@hoodriver.k12.or.us.



HRVHS cheer to host winter junior cheer clinic

The Hood River Valley High School cheerleaders invite all area kindergarten through fifth grader students to a junior cheerleading clinic on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the high school.

Registration for the event will be the day of, starting at 9:30 a.m., and forms can be picked up in the main offices of local elementary schools.

Current HRV cheerleaders and coaches will run the clinic. Kids will be divided into age groups and will learn a cheer and a short dance, as well as basic cheerleading techniques.

The junior cheerleaders will then perform their routines at the high school boys varsity basketball game, Friday, Dec. 22.



Cost of the clinic is $40; a special shirt can also be purchased for an additional fee.

The clinic fee includes lunch, cheerleader awards and goodies, pom poms and entry into the Dec. 22 game for the junior cheerleader.

For additional information, email lisakawachi@yahoo.com.