Team Osprey competes in Bend Winter Invitational

The Bend Winter Invitational swim meet at the Juniper Aquatic Center in Bend had a slow start on Dec. 2 as electrical issues at the facility canceled the first day of events.

However, Sunday was a full day of swimming and the Hood River Valley Swim Team was able to get some great racing in.

Sarah Arpag had a five-second drop in her 200 backstroke to finish with a time of two minutes and 30.78 seconds for a ninth place finish.

She also swam the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly time trial events, placing fifth in both the free events.

Celilo Brun was fifth in the 100 breaststroke event with a time of 1:20.53, and swam the 200 backstroke event, finishing in 11th place (2:37.60). She earned 12th place in the 100 free (1:04.15).

Jackson Bullock had personal best times in both the 100 back (1:23.14) and 50 free (31.03). He also swam the 50 breaststroke to a ninth place finish with a time of 46.94.

Allie Burke swam some of her team Osprey events and had a second-place finish in the 400 individual melody with a time of 5:19.72.

Burke went on to finish 10th in the 200 backstroke (2:32.18) and was eighth in the 100 free with a 1:01.78.

In all of her events, Chloe Carter swam to personal best times with a 1:36.58 in the 100 back, 49.92 in the 50 breast, 32.05 in the 50 free, and she time trialed the 100 free for a 1:15.35.

Christopher Dankenbring swam to three personal best times with a second-place finish in the 400 individual melody (5:40.96), fifth place in the 50 breast (41.37) and seventh in the 50 (29.54).

Nora Sandoval dropped a full eight seconds with a time of 5:22.33 in the 400 induvial melody for a second place finish, and she swam to fifth in the 50 breast (40.06). Sandoval was also ninth in the 50 free (29.54).

Thea Smith swam her first 400 individual melody and finished in 5:50.45 for fifth place. She also swam a personal best by three seconds in the 50 breast, with a 43.52 and swam to a 29.96 finish in the 50 freestyle.

Wyatt Stelma had a huge 51 second drop in his 100 backstroke with a time of 1:36.71 and was right on his personal best with a 39.25 in the 50 freestyle.

Next up for the Osprey is the Animal Meet in Canby on Dec. 16.