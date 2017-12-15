Holiday Happenings, updated for Dec. 16 edition

Dec. 16 — Holidays at the Museum, noon-4 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Open house; free admission. Storytelling, craft activities and gifts for children. Featuring holiday songs by Harmony of the Gorge. Sweets, cider and hot chocolate.



Dec. 16 — Merry Christmas, Strega Nona, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts. See Happenings for more details.

Dec. 16 — Holidaze Craft Night, 3-5:30 p.m. at Hood River Library. Make decorations and crafts while watching “The Muppets Christmas Carol.” Supplies, hot cocoa provided. Free, for teens and tweens.

Dec. 16 — Gospel Christmas Concert, 6 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church. With gospel quartet Keepers of the Faith. Freewill offering accepted.

Dec. 16 — A Christmas Carol, 7:30 p.m. at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. See Happenings for more details.

Dec. 17 — Sacred: Choral Music from a World of Traditions and Faiths, 2 p.m. at the Hood River Middle School auditorium. Presented by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and children ages 10-17, at the door or gorgeorchestra.org.

Dec. 17 — Gorge Winds Band Christmas Concert, 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles. Free, donations accepted. Sing-alongs, traditional favorites, more. Refreshments served at intermission.

Dec. 17 — Santa Claus, 6-8 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Hotel. Santa will read “The Night Before Christmas” while children and visitors enjoy hot cocoa and cider. Santa will hand out candy canes and pose for photos with children afterwards. Free and open to all.

Dec. 17 — Handel’s Messiah Community Concert, 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark Church, The Dalles. Free community concert.

Dec. 20 — Christmas Lunch, noon at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. RSVPs requested at 541-386-2060. Music will be provided by Diane Allen and Donna Reuter.

Dec. 20 — CGCAN Holiday Party, 6-8 p.m. at Springhouse Cellar. Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network and partners; kid-friendly potluck supper and program. Doors open 5:45 p.m. Bring salad, dessert, side or main dish and own cup, plate and silverware. More at www.CGCAN.org.

Dec. 21 — Holiday Pop Up Shop, 4-8 p.m. at Solera Brewery. Last minute gifts by local artisans.

Dec. 21 — Winter Solstice Party, 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Family-friendly. Puppeteer Sarah Frenchette, refreshments, craft activity. Free, open to all.

Thru Dec. 24 — Columbia Center for the Arts Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Original arts and fine crafts created by artists living and working in the Gorge.

Thru Dec. 24 — Holiday Art Sale at The Dalles Art Center. Art, crafts and gifts.