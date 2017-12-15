Service Announcement for Dec. 16:

Janet Stream

Janet Marie Stream, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 7, 2017, at a local assisted living facility. A memorial service in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles, with Pastor Tyler Beane officiating. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral home is in care of the arrangements.