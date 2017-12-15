Church News: Advent, Christmas schedules announced

Spirit of Grace will hold its Fourth Sunday of Advent Service on Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. At 5 p.m. that evening is Las Posadas Service, commemorating the journey that Joseph and Mary made from Nazareth to Bethlehem. The Lessons and Carols Service will be held at 7 p.m.

Faith Bible Church, 1889 Belmont Drive, will have a Christmas Eve Service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Christ’s birth.

St. Mark’s Episcopal, 400 11th St., will hold its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. and Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

Wy’east Community Church (the brown church in Odell) invites all to a Christmas Eve service beginning at 4 p.m. Songs of the season and the story of Christmas.

Immanuel Lutheran Church invites all to their family candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Christmas “goodie bags” will be given to children, and Pastor Jeff Mueller promises the music will be incredible. Christmas Day worship will be held at 10 a.m.

Hood River Valley Christian has announced its advent and Christmas schedule as follows:

Dec. 17 — Third Sunday of Advent, “Joy.” Carol singing, 10:15 a.m.; children and youth Christmas play, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 21 — Longest night service, 7 p.m. Includes silence, prayers and candle lighting.

Dec. 24 — Fourth Sunday in Advent, “Love.” Carol singing, 10:15 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m. Christmas Eve service for all ages, 7:30 p.m. with candlelight, carols, communion and choir.

Dec. 21 — Riverside Community Church and Bethel Congregational Church invite community members to join in a “Longest Night” prayer service on at 7 p.m. at Bethel United Church of Christ at 480 E. Jewett in White Salmon.

