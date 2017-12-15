Entertainment Update for Dec. 16

Music and other offerings around the valley this weekend:
Dec. 15
June Bug Boys, 7-9 p.m., Stave and Stone Winery, 210 Oak St.
Ease Burlesque Revue, River City Saloon, doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; tickets $10, 21 and over, presented by Justin Buckles Productions.
Dec. 16
Hip Hop Holidaze Party, with Vitamin D, Solera Brewery, Parkdale, 7-10 p.m.
The Hapa Hillbillies, hot blues and vintage swing, River City Saloon, 9 p.m.
The Hazelnuts, Slopeswell Cider Co., 12th Streets on the Heights, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Holiday Pop Up Shop, Hood River Lavender Farms, at 201 Oak St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Dec. 24.
Dec. 15-16
Christmas plays “Merry Christmas Strega Nona” at Columbia Center for the Arts and “A Christmas Carol,” at Wy’east Middle School (see Happenings, page A9.)
