History Museum of Hood River County hosts open house Saturday

The History Museum of Hood River County hosts its Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

It’s the last chance to see the Latino exhibition, said Lynn Orr, executive director of the museum. The exhibition uses artifacts from the museum’s collection, items on loan, and photographs and archival material to tell the story of the local Latino community.

It’s also a chance to enjoy sweets, hot cider and hot chocolate. Harmony of the Gorge will perform songs of the season at 3 p.m., and children will receive a free teddy bear and book. There will also be storytelling and craft activities.

The museum is located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive in Hood River.