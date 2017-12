How to help during the holidays

Care Center

The Hood River Care Center is seeking donations of birdseed and blankets, any size. For more information, contact Colin Sky, new activities director, at 541-386-2688.

The Next Door, Inc.

The Next Door, Inc., has partnered with local businesses to help raise funds this holiday season:

G. Williker’s is offering gift wrapping with a donation to The Next Door, with proceeds going to The Next Door’s youth mentoring programs Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor For Success. These programs provide adult volunteer mentors to youth ages 6 to 20 in need of a positive role model.

Hood River Trees, 3974 Portland Drive, will donate a portion of the proceeds from u-cut or we-cut Christmas trees Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are also plenty of volunteering opportunities, including helping with tree sales and sending annual holiday appeal letters. For more information, contact Justine Ziegler, development officer, at 541-436-0304.

More information can also be found at nextdoorinc.org.

Donations for Native Americans

Lana Jack, Celilo Wyam tribal member, and Dale Walker, owner of Secure Storage, are once again collecting donations for Native Americans in the Gorge this holiday season. Winter items, such as clothes, boots, shoes, blankets and sleeping bags, as well as tarps, are particularly needed, and can be dropped off at the storage facility, located at 1400 Tucker Road (next to Nobi’s), Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the past, donations of candles, ropes, batteries, gas and propane vouchers, towels and boxed and canned food items were also collected. Donations will go to children and adults of both sexes.

Hood River Valley Adult Center

Amy Mallett, executive director of the Hood River Valley Adult Center, said donations towards the Meals on Wheels program — checks should be made out to Hood River Valley Adult Center Meals on Wheels — are always needed. Every $5 donation provides one hot meal to a senior.

Donations of regular drip coffee, boxes of cake mixes (three of the same kind makes one tray of cake), warm socks, and cash and carry gift cards are also helpful. Stop by the center at 2010 Sterling Place, or call 541-386-2060 for more information.

FISH commemorative brick

Purchase a commemorative brick to support the FISH Food Bank this holiday season. Bricks will line the entryway to the Hood River FISH Food Bank site, and can honor loved ones or special friends, recognize an organization, share an inspirational thought, or show support of FISH. Purchases help support the mission of FISH to supply nutritious food to Hood River County residents in need of help. Orders will be taken until Jan. 15. The application form can be found online at www.fish-food-bank.com/pdf/Brick%20Purchase%20Form.pdf.

Warming Shelter

Hood River Warming Shelter, a service of Hood River Shelter Services (hoodrivercares.org) is open nightly at Riverside Community Church in Hood River. For questions about volunteering and donating items, email info@hoodrivercares.org. Warm goods are needed, including gloves and sleeping bags.

Each overnight stay contains three shifts: 5-7 a.m. (wakeup, checkout and cleanup), 5:45-10:15 p.m. (setup, intake and service), and 10:15 p.m. to 5:15 a.m. (evening prep and overnight watch).

Returning volunteers are asked to sign up for their first shifts at the email above, or hoodriverws@gmail.com if they have not yet received the scheduling link.

For those who wish to donate physical items, the shelter is always in need of heavy winter gloves and sleeping bags, she said. Email to arrange for pickup or drop-off.

The shelter also needs volunteers to sign up for the Laundry Love program. Coins and laundry detergent — and about three hours a week once a month — are needed.

Laundry Love Coordinator Alicia Speidel explained that volunteers meet Warming Shelter guests at the laundromat at a designated time with quarters and detergent so guests can do laundry.