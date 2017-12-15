HRV girls respond after a 1-2 start with a three-game winning streak

The HRV girls basketball team through the first five games of the season are 4-2 and currently on a three game winning streak after going on the road this Tuesday and coming out of Gresham with a 51-20 victory.

The Eagles currently sit atop of the Columbia River Conference standings above The Dalles, currently 3-2, but HRV’s 5A OSAA rank is 21 while The Dalles is 17.

However, both teams are heading in different directions as HRV has won three in a row while The Dalles is currently on a two-game losing streak.

And HRV’s most recent win was their 51-20 victory over Gresham.

The girls in the first quarter against Gresham outscored the Gophers 16-6 and followed their 16-point performance with a 17-point second quarter; the Eagles at halftime led 33-14.

In the first half, a majority of the varsity girls had played and really took control of this game early on versus an opponent that just couldn’t match the Eagles’ level of play.

Up 19 at half, Head Coach Donnie Herneisen knew what he would get out of his starters if he had kept them in for the second half, but he wanted to both see how the others would play and handle the varsity game level.

And the girls who normally see a limited amount of time in varsity action responded in a big way by holding Gresham to only six-points total in the second half.

HRV outscored Gresham 8-2 in the third quarter and then 10-4 in the fourth.

HRV’s 18-6 second half run helped lead them to their 31-point blowout victory.

The Eagles held Gresham in this game to 7-48 shooting from the field, including 0-9 from three.

And the Eagles responded by shooting 22-53 from the field and 3-9 from three.

HRV not only forced Gresham into tough shots, but they also harassed the Gophers all night as they combined to force 15 steals, which led to the Eagles 19 points off turnovers.

The defense also added five blocks on the night.

HRV player statistics against Gresham: Haylee Baker led the way for the Eagles with 10 points as she shot 4-9 from the field; she also added five steals, three rebounds and a block to her stat line. Emily Curtis also shot 4-9 from the field and had five steals; she ended with nine points. Hannah McNerney ended with nine points as well and finished the night with zero turnovers. After a 20-point performance last week, Lauren Orr had only eight points against Gresham, but had six offensive rebounds and totaled 12 rebound on the night. She also ended with two blocks and a steal as well.



This Friday night, Dec. 15, the Eagles have a chance to extend their winning streak to four-games at home against Ridgeview (results unavailable at press time).

Next week the girls open their week at home versus Lakeridge on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.