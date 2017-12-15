HRV Nordic skiers get their start

Hood River took on the greater Bend region in their first competition Saturday, Dec. 9 at Mt. Bachelor Nordic center.

The course was a 4K Classic race, and the terrain was challenging and gave the racers a great chance to prove themselves.

They were greeted with great competition and a fun learning environment.

The HRV team has gained a sizable number of new athletes this year who were excited to get on snow and see what Nordic racing is all about.

The boys team raced seven boys this past weekend including: Muir Emmons, Benjamin Kaden, Finn Peterson, Marshall Bailey, Aiden Wood and Ethan Fowler.

The boys took fourth place.

The girls team raced eight girls including: Ivy McDonald, Chloe Bullock, Lyric Emmons, Emma Kelly, Josephine Stenn, Erika Wellenstein and Kyla Zorza.

The girls earned sixth place.

Some race performances of note include McDonald, who skied a 20:38 minute 4K and placed 11th, Emmons at 17:14, Bullock at 22:28, and Kaden at 18:19.

Overall, it was a great first race against the Bend region and the team is looking forward to their next chance to race!