Kegler's Corner: Rod Pratt Bowls Bigly

Last week we were privileged to watch the Rod Pratt tenpin show at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes.

Rod powered 11 straight strikes in a row in both of his leagues, the Thursday afternoon County and Monday night Industrial.

Nothing compares to the crushing pressure of rolling that 12th and final ball to achieve every bowler’s dream of attaining that first perfect 300. We want it badly, but it’s not so easy. Some nervously shake so intensely that they can hardly get their legs to move on that last shot.

It’s an experience like nothing else. Rod came up snake bit twice — a stubborn 4 pin refused to fall as his final ball hooked just a bit high in the County league and unfortunately, the same thing happened in the Industrial as that last shot was even higher on the nose, leaving the 3-6-10.

It’s hard to get enough speed on that last shot with those jelly legs. Nevertheless, Rod had his Pratt and Whitney’s on full throttle during the County session as he finished with a lofty scratch 747 series. That and his 299 game are both personal career highs for the retired right hander, and this is also his first ever 700 series.

He now has a 297 game on his resume. Rod is our No. 1 star of the week as he finished his County outing 165 pins over his average, topping league action.

The pins really took a beating last week as there were six more individual stars who all topped their averages by over 100 pins in league action, including Robert Goddard (+122), Austin Dehart (+116), Duane Schneeberg (+110), Mark Chabotte (+105), Bill Pullum (+103) and Matt Hodges (+100).

League reports:

Monday night Industrial: Mark Chabotte, 237 game and 690 series; Nancy Asai, 236, 223, 217 games and 676 series; Carl Casey, 256 game and 659 series; Lynn Spellman, 239 game and 650 series; Rod Pratt, 297 game; Jeff Miller, 237 game

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers: Nancy Asai, 198 game and 590 series

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Chad Mason, 247 game and 661 series; Ciena Brittle, 244, 211 games and 647 series; Nancy Asai, 222, 202 games and 618 series; Ken Espersen, 256 game; Bryan Mason, 246 game; Austin Dehart, 241 game; Shaiyan Brittle, 208 game

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies: Lynn Spellman, 225, 222 games and 638 series; Ken Kramer, 214, 213 games and 602 series; John Lyon, 210 game; Kim McCartney, 210 game; Quinton Cox, 205 game; John Miller, 204 game; Mick Sherrell, 202 game; George Buck, 201 game

Wednesday night Fraternal: Jeff Miller, 259, 247, 235 games and 741 series; Matt Hodges, 248 game and 688 series; Bill Pullum, 244 game and 682 series; Jeremy Bloom, 245 game and 661 series; Mark Chabotte, 256 game; Bryan Mason, 256 game; Lynn Spellman, 247 game; Austin Dehart, 246 game; Stan Pratnicki, 235 game; Levi Phelps, 235 game

Thursday afternoon Lads & Lassies: Lynn Spellman, 236, 233, 207 games and 676 series; George Buck, 222 game; Alan Ross, 214 game

Thursday County: Rod Pratt, 299, 233, 215 game and 747 series; Duane Schneeberg, 225 game; Matt Stoneberg, 212 game.