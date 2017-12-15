‘Loving Vincent’ Dec. 20 at CCA

“Loving Vincent” is the world’s first fully oil painted feature film, and it will show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the Columbia Center for the Arts. The unique movie brings the paintings of Vincent van Gogh to life to tell his story.

Variously labelled a martyr, a lustful satyr, a madman, a genius, and a lay-about, the real van Gogh is at once revealed in his letters, and obscured by myth and time. Van Gogh himself said in his last letter, “We cannot speak other than by our paintings.”

Tickets are $10 general admission and are available online at columbiaarts.org, in the Columbia Center for the Arts gallery, and at Waucoma Bookstore. This screening is sponsored by Kerry and David Cobb.