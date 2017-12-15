‘Operation Christmas Child’ sets collection record for 2017 campaign

Volunteers from the Southwest Washington Area Team, which includes Hood River County, are celebrating the record-breaking collection of 18,000 gift-filled shoeboxes as part of The Samaritan's Purse project Operation Christmas Child.

Volunteers surpassed last year's donations of shoebox gifts, and the Southwest Washington Area Team is now thanking the Hood River community for their generous contributions already on their way to children in need worldwide, stated a press release. “For many of these children, the shoebox gift will be the first gift they ever receive,” it continued.

Although collections have finished for the season, there is still time to pack a shoebox gift online for children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. They can also donate $9 per shoebox gift online through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

For more information, call 253-572-1155 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.