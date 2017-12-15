Pet of the Week: Gus the Yorkie is ‘sweetest in town’

Gus has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. He is about 2 years old, and volunteers say he’s the sweetest little Yorkie in town!



He's a happy boy, very smart and very independent. He hasn't figured out this whole "playing" thing, but will give it a try — they think just to humor them. He loves car rides, hanging out, and will let you carry him around, if you must, but he's not the clingy type and is fine doing his own thing.



Gus is doing great on his house training, takes treats gently and can't wait to find his forever home soon! Gus is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Gus is $395.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@ gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.