Police Log, Nov. 27 to Dec. 10

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Dec. 4 — May Street — Officer responded to a report of a cold assault. A juvenile female was later cited and released to her mother for assault IV.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Nov. 30 — Hood River — Bingen resident arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Dec. 2 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in downtown. Both occupants of the vehicle were ultimately arrested for possession of heroin.

Dec. 5 — Hood River — Juvenile male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also charged with possession and delivery of a schedule I controlled substance.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 28 — E Marina Way, 1100 block — Hood River male reported to have trespassed and caused a disturbance at a local business. The suspect refused to meet with police. A report was completed and forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration.

Dec. 4 — C Street, 1400 block — Officer took a report of a vehicle which was damaged on the driver’s side door.

Dec. 5 — 22nd Street, 1500 block — Hood River resident reported damaged to his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway.

Dec. 7 — Hood River — Two males were arrested for refusing to leave private property after numerous warnings.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 27 — Hood River — Local female arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. She was cited and released.

Nov. 29 — Hood River — Local female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was cited and released.

Dec. 2 — Hood River — Vehicle stopped for exceeding the posted speed limit. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing field sobriety tests.

Dec. 3 — Hood River — Bingen resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Dec. 9 — Hood River — Portland resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Dec. 10 — 13th near Sherman — Officer located a crashed vehicle and ultimately arrested the male driver for driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. He was cited and released.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 29 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.

Nov. 29 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Abandoned vehicle towed.

Dec. 4 — Hood River — Officer responded to a two vehicle crash with reported injuries.

Dec. 4 — Hood River — Traffic stop initiated on a vehicle for traveling in the wrong lane of travel. The driver was found to have a revoked driver’s license and was cited and released to a valid driver.

Dec. 7 — Hood River — Washington male stopped for speeding. A driver check revealed the male did not have a valid driver’s license. Citations were issued. The vehicle was obstructing the roadway and was subsequently towed.

Dec. 5 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Officer contacted the victim of a hit and run in a business parking lot.

Dec. 7 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Single vehicle, non-injury crash occurred in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

Dec. 8 — Third and Oak — Hit and run reported. The suspect left the scene and was not located.

Dec. 8 — Ninth and Wilson — Officer responded to a three car motor vehicle crash. It was reported a vehicle struck two parked cars. No injuries were reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 7 — A Street, 1600 block — Hood River resident arrested on a warrant.

Dec. 10 — College Way, 1700 block — Hood River male arrested and lodged on a warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Nov. 27 — Columbia Street, 800 block — Burglary reported.

Nov. 28 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male cited for theft.

Nov. 29 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Nov. 30 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Yard equipment reported stolen.

Nov. 30 — 12th Street, 1400 block — Gas station reported someone drove away without paying.

Dec. 3 — Oak Street, 500 block — Burglary reported.

Dec. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Officers responded to an alarm call. The building was entered with force and items were stolen.

Dec. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — White Salmon female reported the theft of her wallet.

Dec. 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Dec. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — A Stevenson resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of attempted theft I. The Stevenson resident attempted to shoplift over $4,000 in merchandise from a local store.

Dec. 8 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Theft reported.

Dec. 8 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female arrested for theft II.

Other:

Nov. 27 — Oak Street — A woman was reported to be trespassing in an apartment. She showed signs of high intoxication. Medics were called and she was transported to the hospital, where it was later determined she had a medical condition. She was transported to Portland via Life Flight.

Nov. 28 — Nina Lane, 1000 block — Burglary reported. A tote bag and two backpacks were taken from a residence.

Nov. 30 — Second Street, 20 block — Resident reported they had lost their passport and identification.

Dec. 3 — 17th and B Street — Found kitchen knife reported.

Dec. 6 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — The Dalles resident arrested for making a false report.

Dec. 7 — 16th Street, 1300 block — Citation issued to a Hood River resident for operating and advertising a short term rental without a license.

Dec. 7 — 17th Street, 500 block — Citation issued to a Hood River resident for operating and advertising a short term rental without a license.

Dec. 7 — Clearwater Lane, 2200 block — Citation issued to a business for operating and advertising a short term rental without a license.

Dec. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Officer assigned to the victim’s impact panel observed signs of impairment from a male attendee. During an investigation, the male was found to be under the influence of an intoxicating beverage.