Wy'east Middle School celebrates Kindness Matters

For the month of January, Wy’east Middle School in Odell will be celebrating “Action for Happiness — Kindness Matters.”

The students will be given kindness challenges to complete for every day of the month. One challenge example is high five Fridays: Students are encouraged to give high fives to at least five people throughout the day.

Other challenges include thanking someone who helps them, giving others compliments and smiling at a stranger.

Students who complete the challenges will gain entry into weekly drawings to win prizes.

“We look forward to January and hope that the culture of kindness spreads throughout the school and continues through our community,” said Corinne Dichter, media assistant.