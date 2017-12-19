Eagles extend winning streak to four after 51-39 win over Ridgeview

The visiting Ridgeview Ravens travelled to Hood River on Tuesday night to take on the Eagles, who came into this game on a three-game winning streak.

“Biggest thing for us is to slow them down, make shots, play good defense, get the ball back, and rebound,” said Eagles Head Coach Donnie Herneisen before the game.

As the Eagles won the tip, Hannah McNerney was the first Eagle to score when she drained a jump shot from mid-range.

Back-to-back layups for junior guard Dani Valle gave the Eagles their first lead of the night.

However, an 8-0 Ridgeview run to end the first quarter put the Eagles behind 6-11.

In the first half, both teams struggled to shoot the ball. Ridgeview failed to make any of their nine attempts from the three-point line, while the Eagles shot just 29 percent (2-7) behind the arc.

The Eagles opened the second quarter with a 12-2 run that featured four different Eagles scoring.

McNerney and team captain Emily Curtis hit HRV’s only two 3-pointers of the first half, while Barrett Ihde and Lauren Orr also contributed to the scoring run.

Just before the second quarter ended, Orr managed to grab an offensive rebound in traffic and then drew a foul. That ended a very lopsided second quarter with HRV outscoring Ridgeview 19-4 and going into halftime with a 25-15 lead.

Orr led all scorers with nine points, followed by Curtis and McNerney with five points apiece.

“We focused on our defense in the first half,” said Herneisen. “Everything we were doing was an attempt to try and slow them down.

“We started hitting shots, and when you start hitting shots, everything opens up,” he added.

At the beginning of the third quarter, Ridgeview made an adjustment to switch to man-to-man defense.

“In the second half, they stopped collapsing on us, which opened up Lauren (Orr) to go one-on-one and use her height advantage to get those put-backs,” Herneisen said.

Both teams continued to score, but it was the Eagles, who built their lead to 12, with the scoreboard reading 36-24 in their favor heading into the fourth.

That lead didn’t last long as the Ravens went on an 11-2 run to cut the Eagle lead to just three halfway thought the fourth.

The Ravens brought back their full-court press that HRV had trouble with in the first quarter.

“We got a little frazzled without our starting point guard,” said Herneisen.

Herneisen highlighted the Eagles’ foul trouble late in the game, saying, “We had to go pretty deep on the bench, just to make sure our girls didn’t get that critical fourth foul.”

As the fourth quarter drew on, the Eagles managed to direct the Raven full court pressure and rebuild their lead back to eight with 1:24 remaining in regulation.

While the Eagles continued to sink their free-throws, Herneisen credited his team’s patience down the stretch — “Ball control, not turning the ball over and making our free-throws,” he said — as the final buzzer sounded.

The Eagles defeated the Ravens by a score of 51-39.

“This was the first time in my two years we have had an injury issue,” said Herneisen on losing his starter, Haley Baker. “It was a game we had to have.”

HRV has jumped into the top-15 5A OSAA rankings and the Eagles look to keep their winning streak alive as they play the 6A Lakeridge Pacers on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in Hood River (results unavailable at press time).