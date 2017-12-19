Entertainment Update for Dec. 20

New Year’s Eve Planner

Lyle Hotel

Two dollar Jazz Band New Years Eve Extravaganza at the Lyle Hotel, featuring Ben Bonham, 9:30 p.m. In fond memory of Jim MacMillan.

Underground Music Station

NYE Celebration — Live performances from Fountaine, Youngshirtmayne, Sherpaa, DJ Zinker. Live art/raffle by Gob Collective, Marble Mansion and WM Ranch. 500 Industrial St., Hood River. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com; Shea Wooten Presents.

Hood River Hotel

Gala celebration around the fireplace on New Year’s Eve, featuring dancing with the Underwood Jazz Society. Tickets are $20, starts at 9 p.m.

Brian Litt at The Pines

Brian Litt, Friday, Dec. 22 from 6-9 p.m. Hood River’s own Litt serves up a tasty blend of acoustic American roots music. He features delta blues slide guitar, ragtime blues, original tunes and heartfelt vocals.

Ryan Kolberg and Doug Sepina, Friday, Dec. 29 from 6-9 p.m. The duo’s diverse set list includes a blend of their own creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Erik Haynie at Cebu

On Friday, Dec. 22, Erick Haynie plays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join Hood River native Haynie for an evening of barrelhouse piano bar and Christmas jazz at Cebu Lounge, no cover. Chicago and New Orleans-style piano inspired by Dr. John, Professor Longhair, Vince Guaraldi, Dr. K and other greats. Good songs, good funk and good times. Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Drive, Hood River.

Al & Kenny at Zim’s Dec. 19

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Tuesday Night Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22: Al and Nolan Hare, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Pale Ales play Dec. 21

Seasons greeting’s from The Pale Ales, who will be at Double Mountain on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 8-10 p.m. Expect folk-rock covers, originals and holiday favorites. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

