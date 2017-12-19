0

Entertainment Update for Dec. 20

As of Tuesday, December 19, 2017

New Year’s Eve Planner

Lyle Hotel

Two dollar Jazz Band New Years Eve Extravaganza at the Lyle Hotel, featuring Ben Bonham, 9:30 p.m. In fond memory of Jim MacMillan.

Underground Music Station

NYE Celebration — Live performances from Fountaine, Youngshirtmayne, Sherpaa, DJ Zinker. Live art/raffle by Gob Collective, Marble Mansion and WM Ranch. 500 Industrial St., Hood River. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com; Shea Wooten Presents.

Hood River Hotel

Gala celebration around the fireplace on New Year’s Eve, featuring dancing with the Underwood Jazz Society. Tickets are $20, starts at 9 p.m.

Brian Litt at The Pines

Brian Litt, Friday, Dec. 22 from 6-9 p.m. Hood River’s own Litt serves up a tasty blend of acoustic American roots music. He features delta blues slide guitar, ragtime blues, original tunes and heartfelt vocals.

Ryan Kolberg and Doug Sepina, Friday, Dec. 29 from 6-9 p.m. The duo’s diverse set list includes a blend of their own creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Erik Haynie at Cebu

On Friday, Dec. 22, Erick Haynie plays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join Hood River native Haynie for an evening of barrelhouse piano bar and Christmas jazz at Cebu Lounge, no cover. Chicago and New Orleans-style piano inspired by Dr. John, Professor Longhair, Vince Guaraldi, Dr. K and other greats. Good songs, good funk and good times. Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Drive, Hood River.

Al & Kenny at Zim’s Dec. 19

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Tuesday Night Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22: Al and Nolan Hare, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Pale Ales play Dec. 21

Seasons greeting’s from The Pale Ales, who will be at Double Mountain on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 8-10 p.m. Expect folk-rock covers, originals and holiday favorites. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)