Gorge Grown, Rockford Grange ‘Friday Film Fest’ begins in January

Join Gorge Grown Food Network and Rockford Grange for the monthly Friday Farm Film Fest, with shows on Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16 and April 20 at the Rockford Grange. Films will be watched as a community, with discussion and related panelists to follow. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door. Movies are suitable for all ages.

Soup will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the film beginning at 6:30.

Film schedule is as follows:

Jan. 19 — East of Salinas. "Born in Mexico but living in Salinas, California, third Jose Ansaldo loves school. With little support at home, he turns to his teacher, Oscar Ramos, who like Jose was born the son of migrant farm workers, and who inspires him to imagine a life beyond the fields."

Feb. 16 — Watershed. “… Produced and narrated by Robert Redford and directed by award-winning filmmaker Mark Decena, ‘Watershed’ tells the story of the threats to the once-mighty Colorado River and offers solutions for the future of the American West.”

March 16 — Ciclovida: Lifecycle. “This feature-length documentary pedals alongside a group of small farmers from Brazil who bicycle over 6,000 miles across the South American continent. They use the year of travel to exchange natural seeds, songs, and ideas about new ways of relating to the land … Peer into the lives of Inacio and Ivania, who are farmers, poets, musicians, parents, and activists for ecological and social justice.”

April 20 — Sustainable. “A vital investigation of the economic and environmental instability of America’s food system, from the agricultural issues we face — soil loss, water depletion, climate change, pesticide use — to the community of leaders who are determined to fix it. Sustainable is a film about the land, the people who work it and what must be done to sustain it for future generations.”