Letters to the Editor for Dec. 20

Play your drum

There should be no one who is hungry, in distress, homeless, cold or afraid at Christmastime.

There should be no one who is hungry, in distress, homeless, cold or afraid at ANY time. Period.

“I played my drum for Him, I played my best for Him.”

Whatever your beliefs, whatever your religion, there is a common thread of humanity that runs through all of us.

Only you know what YOU can do to meet the challenge, but there is something. Just step up to the plate and do it.

Thank you.

Faith Koelker

Hood River

Walden marker

Greg Walden took $1,605,986 from telecom companies, then told the FCC to repeal net-neutrality.

Let us ensure he is not reelected.

Robert J. Kovacich

Mt. Hood-Parkdale

Will reduce fire risk

To address the arrival of those nightmarish, hell on earth wildfires, Congressman Greg Walden has faithfully and continually supported improving forest management to reduce the risks of whirling wildfires that continually destroy our forests and homes each year. So for the fifth time Greg is backing the Resilient Federal Forest Act (H.R. 2936) passed by the House that will ensure active, commonsense management is returned to our federal forests. It’s high time to rein in all those excessive fuels that take delight every time they ignite every blaze that will ruin our days. Now will the Senate eagerly embrace the commonsense bill?

Bill Davis

Hood River

Thwarting our will

Congress in total took in $101 million from the telecom industry (Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and others), and Congressman Greg Walden was the top recipient in the House with $1,605,000. The $101 million is what the House and Senate were paid to look the other way while the rules were changed by the FCC to allow restrictions on the internet and potentially eliminate freedom of speech on the net, as reported by “The Center for Responsive Politics.” Who says money doesn’t buy things in politics?

The $101 million will produce huge returns for these corporate citizens, probably in the range of tens of billions. It just goes to show that legalized bribery does pay. Rep. Walden was seen on TV saying that they’d pass laws to allow citizens access to what they want — why pass laws to allow companies to place restrictions in the first place?

These are the people we elect to pass laws that will help and not hinder citizens. When you look at the money involved and how cheaply our representatives sell their souls, it makes you wonder whether corporate lobbying should even be legal.

It saddening to see my Representative working so hard to thwart the will of the citizens.

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

Letter to DA Sewell

Open letter to Mr. John Sewell, Hood River County District Attorney:

Hi Mr. Sewell, yeah, it’s me again. I didn’t get any response to my e-mail to you. Prior to Nov. 7, you wrote a letter to the Oregonian /OregonLive explaining some of your thinking —”I know, without a doubt, that this boy’s parents have suffered psychological injury due to their son’s actions.

“This includes an inordinate amount of stress, anxiety and fear concerning the wellbeing of not just the accused, but also the other children in the family home.”

I won’t digress into contrasting the firefighter’s effort and the pain and suffering and loss of income and tax dollars to locals, etc., which I’ve done before.

Again, your constituents deserve more. Why were you addressing Portland and the Oregonian (since their editorial board was NOT happy with your lack of transparency) over locals who are MUCH more likely to read the Hood River News? I confirmed with Hood River News that they did not receive a letter from you.

In your letter to the Oregonian, you stated, “I expect that before long, in a courtroom open to the public, much will be made known.”

Okay — that was prior to Nov. 7, it’s now mid-December.

You might take a note from Port Director Michael McElwee, who penned a comprehensive “Another Voice” article in the Hood River News Dec. 13 about the process involved in the Hood River Bridge Replacement. His article specifically mentioned letters to the editor (Hood River News, not the Oregonian) concerning the unsolicited offer to build a bridge.

Why not write a similar article to the Hood River News (what your constituents read) to answer a few basic questions:

Why did you decide not to charge the accused juvenile as an adult?

Why did you decide not to charge any of the young people with him? and

Why did attempting to flee the incident not seemingly affect the charges?

Go ahead, make me look stupid, I don’t mind. Tell us something!

You may announce something prior to this being published, but I’m not holding my breath.

Hugh Amick

Hood River

No transparency

In 2010, Congressman Greg Walden and many Republicans railed against a lack of transparency, especially in regard to the Affordable Care Act.

President Barack Obama announced in February of 2009 that he wanted to work with Congress on a health care bill. In July, bills were passed out of committees and the ACA was signed on March 23, 2010. That was after months of public hearings. Republicans were able to propose amendments that were added to the legislation (like the individual mandate, which was once a conservative ideal). Republicans still said the bill went through Congress too fast. Flash ahead to now. The Republicans release a 1,097-page document late Friday afternoon, and the House says they will vote on it the following Tuesday and the Senate on Wednesday. No hearings, no public comment. The whole thing was written in a backroom by a few people of one party.

What happened to transparency, Greg? And with the elimination of the individual mandate, the Republicans have finally taken a step to tear apart the ACA. By eliminating the individual mandate, they have insured huge rate increases, and the probable loss of health insurance by millions of people, who now won’t be able to afford it.

One other thing, the candidate said in 2016 that he knew where all the loopholes were and that he was the only one who could get rid of them.

So did he eliminate the loophole that let him deduct $916 million dollars in losses and pretty much pay no income tax for 20 years? After all, he promised.

Jeff Skye

Hood River

Walden serves self

There should be no more question as to who Congressman Greg Walden truly serves: himself. As chairman of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, he co-wrote the letter sent to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai supporting the plan to repeal net neutrality. Coincidentally, Walden has also received more money over the years from the telecom industry than any other member of the House of Representatives — $1,605,986 to be exact.

The data was compiled by The Center for Responsive Politics.

Thanks to Walden and the Trump administration, you can expect to pay more and get less service from your internet service provider.

Tracie Hornung

Hood River