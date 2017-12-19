Coming up in January, it’s the Mel Brown Septet with the Gorge Jazz Collective. One show only, Jan. 13, at Wy'east Middle School, 7 p.m. Tickets on sale now through gorgeorchestra.org.



Brown is a Portland musical institution, having played drums for a wide range of artists from Stevie Wonder to George Harrison. His septet is a supergroup of incredible jazz artists.



Ahead of their evening performance with CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band, the Mel Brown Septet will be holding a series of clinics for instrumentalists of all ages, middle school through adult.

Portland-area drummer Brown’s bop-focused Septet is “a group of musicians that could stand shoulder to shoulder with any player making the rounds in New York City, London, Tokyo or Paris,” according to a press release.

Mark Steighner, CGOA artistic director and leader of the Jazz Collective, said that the afternoon clinics will be focused on both jazz technique as well as general musicianship and will be organized in instrumental groups (saxes, low brass, trumpets, and rhythm section).

Those attending should expect high quality instruction and insights from master musicians, he said.

The clinics run from 2-4 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School, with check in and registration starting at 1:15 p.m. Anyone interested in participating should contact Corin Parker at parkerc@nwasco.k12.or.us.



The clinics precede an evening performance with the Jazz Collective Big Band which features Mel Brown and the Septet as guest artists.

For tickets and information about the concert, go to the CGOA website at gorgeorchestra.org.

IF YOU GO

Wy'east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy'east Road, Hood River.

Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

Adults $15, and Students/children $10