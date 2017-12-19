0

Pick of the Week: Library hosts annual Winter Solstice party

Submitted image


Submitted image

As of Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Enjoy a family-friendly event celebrating the longest night of the year at the Hood River Library on Thursday, Dec. 21 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Puppeteer Sarah Frechette will present her award-winning puppet show, “Snowflake Man,” which tells the story of William Bentley, the man who first photographed snow crystals. Refreshments and a craft activity will follow the show. Everyone goes home with a small gift.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)