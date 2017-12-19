Pick of the Week: Library hosts annual Winter Solstice party

Enjoy a family-friendly event celebrating the longest night of the year at the Hood River Library on Thursday, Dec. 21 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Puppeteer Sarah Frechette will present her award-winning puppet show, “Snowflake Man,” which tells the story of William Bentley, the man who first photographed snow crystals. Refreshments and a craft activity will follow the show. Everyone goes home with a small gift.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or hoodriverlibrary.org.