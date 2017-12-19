Police Log, Dec. 11 to 17

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

None reported

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Dec. 13 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a Hood River County probation violation detainer. In the same incident, a Washington resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a probation violation warrant and possession of methamphetamine.

Dec. 16 — Hood River — Male arrested for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 16 — Hood River — Officer made contact with a male regarding his vehicle partially blocking the roadway and parked illegally in front of a fire hydrant. He was ultimately arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of governmental interest.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Dec. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Male reported vandalism to his vehicle.

Dec. 15 — Westcliff Drive, 3800 block — Transient male arrested for trespassing and violating a release agreement.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 13 — Second Street overpass — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, attempt to elude with a vehicle, reckless driving and a parole violation detainer out of Multnomah County.

Dec. 14 — Second Street — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangering. A breath test showed BAC to be above the legal limit.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Dec. 11 — Second Street, 200 block — Possible identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 15 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Officer responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash in a parking lot. A tractor trailer struck a parked car and damaged some landscaping.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 13 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Female arrested for a warrant.

Dec. 16 — Sixth Street near Oak — During a traffic stop, it was discovered that the male driver had a no contact order pertaining to the female passenger. The two were told to separate and a report was forwarded to the male’s probation officer.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Dec. 11 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Female reported the theft of a package that was taken from her porch after it had been delivered.

Dec. 13 — Hull Street, 1000 block — Officer made contact with a Hood River resident regarding property stolen from the front yard.

Dec. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer met with loss prevention officer regarding a theft.

Dec. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Dec. 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer made contact with loss prevention officer regarding a theft that occurred on Dec. 14. The suspects were later arrested in The Dalles.

Dec. 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Carson resident arrested for theft III.